JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

