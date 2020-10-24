JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.