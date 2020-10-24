Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

