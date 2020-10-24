Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Kainos Group stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

