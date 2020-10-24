Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $434.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

