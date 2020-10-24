Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demaree bought 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,302 shares of company stock valued at $946,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 106,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

