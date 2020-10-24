KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised KDDI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.15. KDDI has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

