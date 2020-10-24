Kenon Holdings Ltd (KEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) announced a — dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.23 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Kenon has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 84.34%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kenon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

