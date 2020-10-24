KeyCorp Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $160.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Peloton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.07.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion and a PE ratio of -86.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 979,996 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,415.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 43,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 2,067.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

