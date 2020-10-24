KeyCorp Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

