Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

KEYUF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Keyera stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

