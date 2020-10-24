Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.88.

TSE:KEY opened at C$20.33 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.01.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$763.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

