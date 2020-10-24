KickCoin (KICK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $593.85 or 0.04573143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00312181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00030078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

