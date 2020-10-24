KickToken Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $431,484.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BitMart, COSS and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.82 or 0.04585239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00310076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, KuCoin, COSS, ABCC, TOKOK, Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Coinsbit, OOOBTC, Exmo, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Gate.io and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

