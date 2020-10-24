Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $224.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KXSCF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Kinaxis from $230.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $162.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.13. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.