Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

KGDEY stock opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.86. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.44 and a beta of 0.14. Kingdee International Software Group has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $308.41.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

