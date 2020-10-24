KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

