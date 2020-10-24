Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $14.25 to $14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $58,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.