Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on K. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

K opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.48.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.1293373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

