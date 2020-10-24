Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Kion Group stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

