Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Knight Equity reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

