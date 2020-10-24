Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $47.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target upped by analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.