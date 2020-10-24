Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.
NYSE PHG opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.