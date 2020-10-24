Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

