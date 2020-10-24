Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.37.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

