Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kraton by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,094 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kraton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

