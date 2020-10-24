Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.20-6.00 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $5.20-6.00 EPS.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $353.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

