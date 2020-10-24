Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.20-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q2 guidance to $5.20-6.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $353.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.17. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.67.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

