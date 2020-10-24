Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMRK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $267.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

