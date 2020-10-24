Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.91.

LPI stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 656,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,851,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

