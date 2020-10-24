LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $170.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEGIF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.40. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

