Lifesci Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEIP. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $320.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.74. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 159.15%. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 27.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 329,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 213.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 31.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

