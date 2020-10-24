Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.07. Allakos has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

