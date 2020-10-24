Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $5.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 17,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $119,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $95,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,751 shares of company stock worth $1,222,727. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 40.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

