Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.34.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $512.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $209,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $95,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,751 shares of company stock worth $1,222,727 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,542 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.