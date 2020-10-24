Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLNW. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.34.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.70 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $101,672.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,751 shares of company stock worth $1,222,727 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 922.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $9,219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 1,226,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 330.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $6,703,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.