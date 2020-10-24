LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE) Critical Analysis

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and LiNiu Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.40 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.24 LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LiNiu Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiNiu Technology Group has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and LiNiu Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 LiNiu Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than LiNiu Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and LiNiu Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% LiNiu Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats LiNiu Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. LiNiu Technology Group has a strategic cooperation agreement with The Peoples Insurance Company of China Limited's Guangzhou branch to develop insurance products for farmers, rural residents, and the agricultural industry. The company was formerly known as Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited and changed its name to LiNiu Technology Group in April 2017. LiNiu Technology Group is based in Macau, Macau.

