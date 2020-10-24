Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Linx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC cut Linx from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Linx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Linx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINX opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

