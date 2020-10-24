Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $17.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $23.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

LAD stock opened at $250.34 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 63.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

