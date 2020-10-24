Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

LAC stock opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.02. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$22.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$736,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 867,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,827,619.34.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

