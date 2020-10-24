Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$10.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total transaction of C$736,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 867,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,827,619.34.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

