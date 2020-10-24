Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $202.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.95. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $204.15.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.