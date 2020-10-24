LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LKQ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.75. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in LKQ by 57.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.