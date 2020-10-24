Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,730,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $374.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.