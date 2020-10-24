Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $451.18.

NYSE:LMT opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

