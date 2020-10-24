Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $451.18.
NYSE:LMT opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
