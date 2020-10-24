Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $414.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $414.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 966,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

