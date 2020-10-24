LockTrip Hits Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $2,012.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029894 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002827 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.