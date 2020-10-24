Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $95.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,078 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 84.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

