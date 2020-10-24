LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. Analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

