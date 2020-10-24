Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$17.00.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE LUG opened at C$11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -17.05. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 200,000 shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

