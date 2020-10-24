LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Achieves $917,936.36

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $917,936.36 and approximately $10,632.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 114.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,995,622 coins and its circulating supply is 9,988,389 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

